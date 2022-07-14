Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPXWF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.