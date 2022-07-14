Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 285 ($3.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.29.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.