Carroll Investors Inc Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Carroll Investors Inc increased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for about 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 84,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,466. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

