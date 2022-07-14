Carroll Investors Inc Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 14.1% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Tesla by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $699.64. The company had a trading volume of 703,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $716.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $872.66. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $725.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.