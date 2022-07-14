Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.80

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.80 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.16 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

