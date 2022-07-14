CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.82

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $41.28. CBIZ shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 157,950 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $112,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 900,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in CBIZ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

