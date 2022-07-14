CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.82

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $41.28. CBIZ shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 157,950 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $112,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 900,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in CBIZ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
