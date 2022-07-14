Chainlink (LINK) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Chainlink has a market cap of $2.94 billion and $376.61 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00030532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,099,971 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

