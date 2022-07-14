Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 14,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,700. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

