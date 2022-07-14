Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.85.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.94. 255,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209,896. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 76,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

