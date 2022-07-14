China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.50.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile (LON:CNEL)
