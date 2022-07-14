China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.50.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

