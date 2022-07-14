Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,427. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

