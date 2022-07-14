Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Hits $17,952.76

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. Civitas has a total market cap of $17,952.76 and $27.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,681,976 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

