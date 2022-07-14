Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $$33.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Get Clarkson alerts:

About Clarkson (Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.