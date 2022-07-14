Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $$33.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.
