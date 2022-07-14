CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 160,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,249. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

