CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.82 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 151.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 1,146,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 41.2% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after buying an additional 817,701 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

