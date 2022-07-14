Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.94

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.94 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.74). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.74), with a volume of 637,112 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on COA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.07) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.19) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £912.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,256.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.44.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

