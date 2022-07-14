Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.94

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Coats Group plc (LON:COAGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.94 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.74). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.74), with a volume of 637,112 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on COA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.07) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.19) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £912.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,256.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.44.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

