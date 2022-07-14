Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 459,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.22 million, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.90. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

