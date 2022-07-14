Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.84. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 3,095 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7,015.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

