Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. 344,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,562. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.