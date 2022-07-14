Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 630,904 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 5,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.