Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
