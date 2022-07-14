Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

