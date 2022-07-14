Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Raised by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $16,983,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

GLW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 398,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

