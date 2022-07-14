Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Cosan stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Cosan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

