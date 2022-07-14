Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $18.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $511.01. 132,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The company has a market cap of $226.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.39 and a 200 day moving average of $516.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

