Cowen Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $125.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.70.

EW stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

