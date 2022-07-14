CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.62

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and traded as low as $19.95. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 21,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.85.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

