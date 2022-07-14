CSFB Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) to Neutral

CSFB lowered shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLX. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.31.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 161.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.71.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

