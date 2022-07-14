CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.8% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,634. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

