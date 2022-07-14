Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

