Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,442 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.72.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.11. 47,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.