Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,442 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DE stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.11. 47,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
