Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 114,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 96,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 39,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,440,391. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

