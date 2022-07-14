DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $26.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002193 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,698,686 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.