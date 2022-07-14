Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at 4.90 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of 4.70 and a 52-week high of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.90.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

