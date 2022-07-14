Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims abrdn (LON:ABDN) Target Price to GBX 175

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.08) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.78) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.50) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 188.57 ($2.24).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 154.15 ($1.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.11. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.81.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

