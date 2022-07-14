Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims abrdn (LON:ABDN) Target Price to GBX 175

abrdn (LON:ABDNGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.08) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.78) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.50) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 188.57 ($2.24).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 154.15 ($1.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.11. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.81.

About abrdn (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

