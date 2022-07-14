Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €107.30 ($107.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. Sixt has a 52 week low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($170.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €115.19 and a 200-day moving average of €131.20.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.