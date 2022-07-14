DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Trading Down 3.2%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

About DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

