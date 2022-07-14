Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Trimmed by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.