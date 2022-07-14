DOC.COM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $160,993.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $160,993.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

