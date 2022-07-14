Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

VIOG stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.79. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.06. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.77 and a twelve month high of $249.46.

