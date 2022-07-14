Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 165 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.17. 31,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,926. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $623.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.73.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.