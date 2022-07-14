Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. 129,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 148,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$118.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.45 and a quick ratio of 14.16.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

About Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.