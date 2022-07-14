E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.01

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2,861.0% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

