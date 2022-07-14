eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $249,821.83 and $24.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00026793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00248927 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

