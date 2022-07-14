Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.73 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.