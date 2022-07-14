Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,657 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 225.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 379,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874,563. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

