Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $435,919.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,693.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at $765,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 384,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 16,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

