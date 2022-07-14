Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 7.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,790,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 225,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

