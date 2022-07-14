Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 14,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,264. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

