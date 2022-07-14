Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.77 and a 200 day moving average of $336.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

