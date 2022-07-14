Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 146,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,606. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

